A man pretending to be Justin Bieber gets lifetime ban from American Nightclub

A Justin Bieber look-alike pretended to be the Canadian superstar at a nightclub in Las Vegas, where he performed the hit single 'Sorry' before being nabbed.

Footage of the man who looks like the Grammy winner performing in front of an audience at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas has surfaced online.



According to the statement released by the nightclub, the Justin Bieber impersonator deployed an elaborate ruse that included an advance team to gain access to the stage.

On his arrival, the impersonator, whose real name is Dylan Desclos, posed with fans for pictures before going on stage to perform Bieber's hit single 'Sorry'. Upon spotting the error, Desclos was removed from the stage and subsequently banned for life from accessing the Nightclub.

On his Instagram bio, Desclos described himself as a Justin Bieber look-alike while embracing the attention that comes with cosplaying the Canadian star who recently released a new album, 'Swag'.

The issue of celebrity impersonation is also growing in Nigeria, where several musicians, including Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Portable, and Odumodublvck, all have look-alikes.

Celebrity pastor Odumeje and social activist Very Dark Man also have look-alikes who are sharing content and gaining popularity on social media.

These lookalikes are monetising their fame by making paid appearances at events and receiving gifts from fans on social media platforms like TikTok.