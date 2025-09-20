6UFF is making Nigerian hip hop fun with GTA-inspired video for hit single ‘Prodigy’

Rapper 6UFF is known for his distinctive rap style, which blends a hyper-masculine aesthetic with Nigerian relatability to tell everyday stories of life for the average Nigerian youth.

While his muscular build and baritone voice project the confidence of a rapper shaped by the streets, 6UFF also has a fun side.

His dynamism shines on his single, ‘Prodigy’, which is enjoying a viral moment across social media.

In some promotional clips for the song, 6UFF leans into his love for bodybuilding. Surrounded by bodybuilders, he embodies the hyper-masculine and confident image his music reflects.

An artist whose personality aligns with his art, 6UFF brings his confidence into playful territory with a recreation of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

In a clip shared on Instagram, 6UFF recreated a car hijack scene, which is one of the most common actions in the game, whose fifth installment, GTA V, has sold over 215 million copies worldwide.

Not only did he recreate the video game, but he did so with an intentionality that shows in the attention to detail, especially in the impressive simulation of the movements.

In the second part of the Grand Theft Auto inspired video, 6UFF went in search of culprit in a quest to recover his stolen Range Rover while melting out the vegeance of a man that runs the streets with the same precise bodily movements as the video game.

In the concluding part, the rapper recreated moments that will flatter even Rockstar Games (the creator of Grand Theft Auto). He shot his way through enemy territory before engaging in hand combat with the gang leader to retrieve his vehicle.

Throughout his career, 6UFF has taken a different path, and now, with his music gaining wider attention, he is showcasing his personality and creativity through engaging, fun, and relatable promotional content.

At a time when music marketing in Nigeria often feels linear, 6UFF shows the industry how to find creativity within one’s own element.

6UFF's Grand Theft Auto recreation isn't just content. It's a bold display of creativity and a statement of intent by one of Nigerian hip hop's most distinctive voices.