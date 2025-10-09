From Essence to Unavailable: 5 Nigerian Songs Named In Rolling Stone’s 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century

The ascent of Nigerian music to global dominance is no longer a conversation about potential. It has now been etched into the annals of music history. This week, American pop culture custodians, Rolling Stone, delivered a seismic affirmation by including five Nigerian songs in its definitive ranking of the 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.

According to Rolling Stone, the list covers 25 years of classic hits from all over the musical map and every corner of the globe. This isn't just a win for Afrobeats, it's a cultural milestone that places Nigerian artistry squarely in the global crop.

Which Afrobeats tracks made Rolling Stone’s GOAT list?

Essence - Wizkid ft. Tems (2020)

Leading the charge at a staggering No. 22 is the track that officially broke the door down: Wizkid and Tems’ epochal 2020 single, “Essence.” Pulled from Wizkid's fourth album Made in Lagos. The song is not merely a hit; it’s widely considered the anthem that took Afrobeats to American mainstream success.

It’s the first Nigerian song to reach the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance in 2022. Its influence was also acknowledged by the legendary Kanye West, who called it the greatest song in the history of music.

Last Last - Burna Boy (2022)

At No. 95 on Rolling Stone’s list is Burna Boy's 2022 smash hit, “Last Last.” This track, a centrepiece of his album Love, Damini, is a masterclass in storytelling as Burna Boy turns personal pain into a universal hit record. On the record, he sampled Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn't Man Enough’.

Its message of heartbreak, highlighted by the Pidgin phrase “last last, na everybody go chop breakfast” (meaning, eventually, everyone experiences heartbreak), resonated globally, helping the song to a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance in 2023.

Woman – Rema (2020)

The list also acknowledges the genre’s newest wave of stars. Rema’s 2020 banger “Woman” landed at No. 228 on Rolling Stone’s list. The song, produced by Ozedikus and Altims, marked a bold moment for the MAVIN superstar.

The song features an uptempo production, and pop rap melodies capture the party-starting and sonic dynamism that defines Afrobeats. It was a crucial part of Rema’s early success, demonstrating his versatility and "Afro-rave" style before his massive global hit, "Calm Down".

Free Mind – Tems (2020)

Following closely is Tems’ solo entry, “Free Mind,” at No. 232. From her debut 2020 EP For Broken Ears, this track is a testament to the Grammy winner’s unique, self-produced sound. Characterised by soft piano keys and her signature low-register delivery, the song is an honest confessional about doubt and escapism. The song proved her star power extends beyond high-profile collaborations.

UNAVAILABLE – Davido ft. Musa Keys (2023)

