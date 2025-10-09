Ranking Zoë Saldaña’s Most Iconic Roles From Avatar to Emilia Pérez

Hollywood star Zoë Saldaña is one of the most recognisable faces in modern cinema. You may know her as Neytiri from the Avatar movie series, but she has delivered countless stellar performances over the years that have defined a generation of intergalactic storytelling. Known for her dominance in science fiction and fantasy, with blockbuster roles from Avatar’s Neytiri to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gamora, here’s a look at ten of Zoë Saldaña’s most iconic roles.

10. Theresa Jones – Guess Who (2005)

Before her sci-fi reign, Saldaña shone in the romantic comedy Guess Who, playing the charming and witty Theresa opposite former fan-fave Ashton Kutcher and comedian Bernie Mac. The film offered an early glimpse of her screen charisma and versatility, which have now blossomed.

9. Rita – Emilia Pérez (2024)

Yes, we know that this movie brought her her long-deserved Oscar award, and we hate to put it at number 9, but we have to. In Jacques Audiard’s musical crime drama, Saldaña portrayed Rita, the wife of a Mexican cartel boss undergoing a gender transition.

Even though the Cannes-winning film showcased her emotional depth and willingness to take creative risks outside the sci-fi space, it left many viewers disappointed, thus earning it a 28% approval rating from the viewers.

8. Nina Simone – Nina (2016)

Portraying a cultural icon is never easy, and Zoë’s role as Nina Simone sparked intense debate. Despite the backlash over casting choices, Saldaña delivered a moving, layered performance that captured Nina’s vulnerability, genius, and inner turmoil.

7. Rosemary – Rosemary’s Baby (2014 Miniseries)

In NBC’s remake of the classic horror story, she played a modern version of Rosemary, capturing the paranoia and psychological intensity that defined the original.

6. Aisha – The Losers (2010)

Stylish and fierce, Saldaña’s portrayal of Aisha, a mysterious assassin, hinted at the powerful action heroine persona she would later perfect in bigger franchises.

5. Cataleya – Colombiana (2011)

In Colombiana, Zoë stars as Cataleya Restrepo, a young woman who witnesses her parents’ murder and grows up to become a skilled assassin seeking revenge.

The film blends sleek action with emotional storytelling, and Zoë’s performance is equal parts fierce and heartbreaking. Her physical commitment to the role, performing her own stunts and fight scenes, turned her into a bona fide action star in her own right.

4. Uhura – Star Trek (2009–2016)

Taking over the iconic role of Nyota Uhura from Nichelle Nichols, Zoë reintroduced the character for a new generation in J.J. Abrams’ rebooted Star Trek trilogy. Smart, capable, and deeply compassionate, her Uhura is a communications officer who commands respect on the USS Enterprise. Her romantic chemistry with Spock added new emotional dimensions to the franchise, and her performance helped bring a classic sci-fi icon into the 21st century.

3. Anamaria – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Zoë’s breakout role came as Anamaria, a fiery pirate and former ally of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Though her screen time was brief, she brought fierce energy and independence to the role, holding her own among a cast of big personalities. It was one of her first experiences on a massive Hollywood set.

2. Gamora – Guardians of the Galaxy & Avengers (2014–2023)

Did you know that Gamora, the green-skinned assassin-turned-hero, was played by Zoë? Now you know. Gamora became the emotional heart of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series; a warrior wrestling with trauma, family, and redemption. Her dynamic with Thanos and her bond with Star-Lord gave the character rare vulnerability, making Gamora one of Marvel’s most beloved female heroes.

1. Neytiri – Avatar (2009–Present)

Obviously, no role defines Zoë Saldaña quite like Neytiri, the Na’vi warrior princess of James Cameron’s Avatar universe. Through motion capture technology, Saldaña infused Neytiri with grace, strength, turning a digital creation into one of cinema’s most human performances. With Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) expanding her story as a mother and leader, Neytiri remains a groundbreaking character in both technology and storytelling.