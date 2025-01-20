Who is an art director and what do they do on a movie set?

Whether it’s the amazing set designs, stunning props, or the overall vibe of the scenes, all these visual elements come together to create the world of the film.

Behind this magic is the meticulous work of an art director. But who exactly is an art director, and what do they do on a movie set?

Let’s dive into this exciting role and unpack its importance in filmmaking.

An art director is a key creative figure in the filmmaking process responsible for overseeing the visual aesthetics of a film.

Think of them as the architects of the movie’s physical world; they create and maintain the overall look and feel of the film to align with the director’s vision.

While the title "art director" may sound singular, their role often involves managing a team of talented individuals such as set designers, prop makers, and decorators.

Together, they ensure that every visual element on the screen complements the story, characters, and themes.

Art directors report to the production designer, who is responsible for crafting the overarching visual style of the film.

While the production designer dreams big, the art director brings those dreams to life by handling the nuts and bolts of execution.

What does an Art Director do on a movie set?

An art director’s work begins long before the cameras start rolling and continues until the final cut. Here’s a breakdown of their responsibilities:

Interpreting the script: Before any set is built or location scouted, the art director analyses the script. They look for clues about the setting, period, and mood to determine the visual needs of the film.

For instance, a sci-fi movie will have entirely different requirements than a romantic drama set in 1950s Lagos.

Designing sets and spaces: Once they understand the director’s vision, art directors collaborate with the production designer to create detailed plans for sets, whether they’re physical constructions or digital creations.

This process includes sketching layouts of key locations, selecting colour palettes, textures, and materials, and ensuring historical or cultural accuracy for period pieces.

For example, in a Nollywood epic set in ancient Benin, the art director would ensure that the architecture, artefacts, and clothing reflect the culture and era authentically.

Overseeing Construction: When the designs are ready, the art director works with carpenters, painters, and set builders to bring the plans to life.

They manage budgets, timelines, and resources to ensure everything is ready before shooting begins.

Dressing the set: This involves arranging furniture, placing props, and adding decorative details that make the set feel alive.

It could be as simple as choosing the right curtains for a living room or as intricate as arranging ancient relics for a historical temple.

Managing On-Set Adjustments: During filming, unexpected changes are inevitable. The art director ensures the set remains consistent with the film’s aesthetic, making adjustments as needed.

Coordinating with other departments: Art directors work closely with the costume, lighting, and cinematography teams to maintain visual harmony.

For instance, the colour of a character’s outfit must complement the room’s décor without clashing.