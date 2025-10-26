If You Loved ‘The Gentlemen’, You’ll Want to Binge These Theo James Roles Next

The Gentlemen series might have reminded everyone of what Theo James does best: play the sharp antihero you can’t look away from. In Guy Ritchie’s Netflix spin-off, James stars as Eddie Horniman, a military man who inherits his father’s estate only to discover it hides a cannabis empire. Caught between family duty and criminal temptation, Eddie’s mix of restraint and chaos makes the show impossible to pause.

The films and shows on this list were carefully picked to mirror that same energy, characters with moral grey areas, tension, and clever storytelling, so you don’t wander too far from what made you love The Gentlemen in the first place.

Long before Ritchie cast him, he was quietly building a portfolio of roles that proved his range. If you loved him as Eddie, here are the Theo James performances worth queuing up next.

1. Fuze (2025)

Theo’s next big project, Fuze, already sounds like a natural follow-up for fans of The Gentlemen. Directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), this British crime thriller unites James with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The film kicks off when an unexploded World War II bomb is discovered on a busy London construction site. As authorities rush to defuse it, panic spreads across the city, and beneath the chaos, a darker criminal plot begins to unfold. Theo James plays a key role in the tension, bringing his familiar blend of charisma and control. It’s gritty and exactly the kind of high-stakes storytelling he thrives in.

2. Archive (2020)

If you want to see Theo step outside the crime genre, Archive offers something completely different: an emotional, slow-burning sci-fi. He stars as George Almore, a scientist in 2038, secretly trying to bring his late wife back using artificial intelligence.

The film unfolds inside his isolated lab, where he builds robots meant to hold his wife’s consciousness. It’s cerebral but deeply human, exploring grief, obsession, and what it means to love something you’ve created. Theo delivers one of his most introspective performances here, proving he’s more than just the brooding action guy. Archive didn’t get the spotlight it deserved because of the pandemic, but it’s one of his most haunting works to date.

3. Lying and Stealing (2019)

This one feels like The Gentlemen’s American cousin. All smooth suits, art heists, and morally grey charm. Theo plays Ivan, a professional thief specialising in stealing art from the Los Angeles elite. Tired of working under a crime boss, he teams up with a down-on-her-luck actress (Emily Ratajkowski) for one final heist that could set them both free.

LYING AND STEALING Official Trailer (2019) Emily Ratajkowski, Theo James Movie HD It’s part con movie, part romantic crime drama, and Theo nails the calm-under-pressure energy that makes you root for him even when he’s breaking the law. The chemistry between him and Ratajkowski adds a playful edge, keeping the film light despite the criminal stakes.

4. The Divergent Series (2014–2016)

You probably met Theo James here first as Tobias “Four” Eaton, the stoic, brave leader in the Divergent trilogy. Set in a futuristic Chicago divided into rigid factions, the story follows Beatrice ‘Tris’ Prior (Shailene Woodley) as she discovers she doesn’t fit into just one category and neither does Four.

Theo’s performance helped turn Divergent into a pop-culture hit. His mix of strength and emotional depth grounded the film’s YA chaos, making Four one of the most memorable dystopian leads of the 2010s. It’s also the role that cemented his reputation as the guy who can lead both an action scene and a love story.

5. The White Lotus: Season 2 (2022)

In this satirical drama, Theo plays Cameron Sullivan, a wealthy and arrogant investment banker vacationing with his wife and another couple at a luxury resort in Sicily. Beneath the charm and smile, Cameron is manipulative, morally bankrupt, and dangerously charismatic, a character you love to hate.