See official trailer for Funke Akindele’s 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'

The official trailer for the highly anticipated movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa directed by Funke Akindele has been released.

There’s no Nollywood Christmas without Funke Akindele extending her humour all over it! Her upcoming release Everybody Loves Jenifa, follows the favourite lovable but chaotic character, Jenifa played by the very Funke Akindele.

Akindele's 2008 hit movie Jenifa has become a franchise. In 2011, the actress and filmmaker reprised her role as Jenifa in the comedy film, The Return of Jenifa. In 2015, she returned with Jenifa's Diary as a television series produced under her production company, Scene One Productions. While the series became a household name, she continued to produce and release other projects.

Now it’s time for the award-winning filmmaker to down memory lane with the release of her newest project in December, Everybody Loves Jenifa. The comedy-drama is expected to serve the audience with thrilling nostalgia and build upon the narrative from the previous offerings under the franchise.

Set to hit the cinemas nationwide on December 13, the film promises a nostalgic experience filled with humour. This comes after setting a record for the highest box office movie in the Nigerian film industry with her last movie A Tribe Called Judah. You bet Nigerians are anticipating what's next to come with this one.