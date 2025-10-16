The royal romance we didn’t know we needed is coming back. Red, White & Royal Blue is officially getting a sequel titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, and fans can finally exhale. The film that made us root for a fictional prince and the son of an American president is returning to Prime Video, and this time, love might actually get its fairy-tale ending.

When the first film dropped in 2023, it became one of those unexpected hits that you couldn’t escape online. Everyone was talking about it because of the undeniable chemistry between Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez and the rare joy of seeing a queer love story that felt both sincere and swoon-worthy. Now, two years later, the story’s getting a second chapter, and we have plenty to be excited about.

What Is Red, White & Royal Blue About?

If you missed the first film, here’s a quick refresher. Red, White & Royal Blue followed Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the charming, impulsive son of the U.S. President, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the picture-perfect British royal who seemed allergic to fun.

The two meet at a royal wedding, get into a cake disaster that sparks a full-blown diplomatic mess, and are forced to pretend they’re best friends for the sake of international relations. What starts as a PR stunt soon turns into something else with late-night texts, secret trips, and a slow-burning romance that makes your heart ache in the best way. By the time they went public, we weren’t just rooting for them; we were ready to move to London and start petitioning for gender-neutral royal titles.

Why the Movie Became an Immediate Hit

It’s not every day you get a queer rom-com that nails both the romance and the emotional depth. The movie’s biggest win was how it balanced humour with heart. It wasn’t just about representation, though that mattered; it was about love that felt universal. Taylor Zakhar Perez brought charm and vulnerability to Alex, while Nicholas Galitzine proved again that he’s a master of playing the emotionally reserved heartthrob. Together, they turned a political-royal setup into something intimate and tender.

The film also had its share of standout moments. Alex coming out to his mother (played by Uma Thurman), Henry’s confession scene, and that triumphant kiss in front of Buckingham Palace. It was rom-com gold. It’s the kind of movie that makes you kick your feet up in bed even when you know how it ends. Clearly, it resonated: Red, White & Royal Blue was one of Prime Video’s most-watched films in 2023 and even earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

When Is Red, White & Royal Blue's Release Date?

The sequel was announced at a special fan screening on 9 May 2024, and the title reveal came this October by Amazon MGM Studios . Production is expected to begin soon, with director Jamie Babbit taking over from Matthew López, who co-wrote the script with author Casey McQuiston (the original Red, White & Royal Blue book author), and screenwriter Gemma Burgess.

Both Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will repeat their roles, which already gives fans reason to be optimistic. Speculating, the sequel will explore new challenges and new milestones in Alex and Henry’s relationship. Considering how the first film ended, a royal wedding seems like the perfect next step. While plot details are still under wraps, it’s safe to expect more humour, emotional chaos, and tender moments that made the first movie so beloved. Also, of course, more on-screen chemistry that could light up Buckingham Palace.

Why Fans (and Newcomers) Should Be Excited

If Red, White & Royal Blue was the meet-cute, Red, White & Royal Wedding promises to be the big emotional payoff. For longtime fans, this is a chance to see where Alex and Henry’s story goes once the fairy tale meets real life; how two people from such different worlds try to make love work beyond the glitter.

For anyone who missed the first film, this sequel announcement is the perfect excuse to catch up. It’s a modern queer rom-com that doesn’t rely on tragedy or cliché, just two men figuring out love and identity under the public eye. Galitzine and Perez’s undeniable chemistry returning makes it hard not to get excited. They made Red, White & Royal Blue soft, funny, and full of heart. If the sequel brings that same energy, we might just be in for another Prime Video hit.