The upcoming series brings together standout personalities from the African editions of The Real Housewives and places them in a shared, high-stakes environment: a luxury getaway in Brazil.

Set to premiere on November 28, 2025, the all-star edition unites women from five African cities, Lagos, Abuja, Johannesburg, Durban, and Nairobi, for a mix of travel, competition, and the kind of emotional fireworks the franchise has become known for.

The project follows the 2024 Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, which became one of Showmax’s most-watched titles last year.

The cast includes Mariam Timmer (The Real Housewives of Lagos) and Princess Jecoco (The Real Housewives of Abuja), alongside Durban regulars Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, and Jojo Robinson.

From Johannesburg, the series revives two familiar faces, Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay, both considered early breakout stars of the African Housewives franchise.

Representing Nairobi are Dr Catherine Masitsa (Dr C) and Zena Nyambu, who bring East African flair and an air of professional polish to the ensemble.

The show is produced by GOAT Productions, the studio behind Unfollowed, Untied, and Life With Kelly Khumalo, and is developed in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats, the global rights holder of The Real Housewives franchise.



A Global Franchise

Since its debut in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Real Housewives franchise has become one of television’s most enduring cultural exports, spawning over 20 international editions and countless spin-offs.

At its core, the format documents the extravagant lives, friendships, and rivalries of affluent women, often blending aspirational imagery with social commentary on class, gender, and fame.

In Africa, the series has taken on new dimensions. The Lagos, Abuja, Durban, Johannesburg, and Nairobi versions have each drawn massive online followings, not only for their luxury and drama but for their nuanced portrayals of African womanhood in modern society.

The women often balance business ventures, family obligations, and social power, all within the framework of performance and spectacle that defines the franchise.

What to Expect

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa follows the same formula as its U.S. counterpart, a limited series where cast members from different cities come together for a joint vacation.

But while the American version often leans on nostalgia and reconciliation, the African edition promises a deeper exploration of continental identity, glamour, and rivalry in a global setting.

Shot in Brazil, the series places African women of influence and ambition in a space far from home, offering a cross-cultural spin on the themes that have made the franchise popular.

Expect tense dinner-table confrontations, emotional confessions, moments of genuine sisterhood, and plenty of commentary from fans once it hits social media.