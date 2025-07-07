Nigerian film ‘Agemo’ makes festival waves at AFRIFF and TINFF

Ace filmmaker, Moshood Abiola Obatula (more known simply as Director Mosh), seems to have another masterpiece on his hands with his latest film ‘Agemo’, as it continues to make significant strides in both local and international scenes.

With the African film industry experiencing a massive point-of-view switch over the last decade, the space is beginning to experience more African stories being told by indigenous writers and storytellers from the continent, as opposed to the earlier trend of outsider narratives. One of such “for us, by us” pieces is Agemo.

The film wears deus ex machina like a robe, further doubling down on Director Moshood’s “Dark Visionary” alias, which was given to him due to his splendid utilization of magic and the supernatural in his films.

Crafted over four months, the project delves into issues surrounding womanhood and resilience; otherworldly elements and their repercussions; hidden truths and enigmas; as well as control and influence.

Together, these themes enrich Agemo with layers of meaning, presenting viewers with a compelling and reflective story that transcends the conventions of a typical supernatural tale.

Today, Agemo has three festival recognitions as feathers to its hat. It had an official selection, nominated at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, which happened only right after two nominations at the 11th African Magic Viewers Choice Awards in March.

Yet, the recognitions train kicked off last year with a selection at Red Movie Awards, an honourable mention in the 2024 Amsterdam International Awards, and more prominently, a nomination at the 13th African International Film Festival — AFRIFF.

When a microscopic test is done on why the film has and is experiencing as much success as it is, the details go down to the nitty gritty of the film’s making.

From Director Mosh’s ability to bring out the best in the actors, to the formidability of his team, down to the kind of equipment used.

The strength of any film often hinges on the quality of its performances, and a director’s true skill is reflected in their ability to draw out powerful portrayals from the cast.

In the case of Obatula, this was achieved through a foundation of transparent and honest communication.

By creating an environment where actors felt heard and supported, the director was able to unlock their full potential and bring out their most compelling performances.

When asked why, Director Mosh emphasized the value of open collaboration, noting that creating space for actors to voice their interpretations, concerns, and questions about the script helps establish mutual trust and clarity.

According to him, these exchanges are crucial in aligning everyone’s understanding of the story.

He also places strong emphasis on character work, guiding actors to explore their roles in depth by unpacking emotional layers, personal histories, and inner drives.

This deep dive, he explained, allows for more grounded and emotionally rich performances.