Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo , the actor widely recognised for his social justice activism, plays a police officer in the upcoming drama, Freedom Way , set to release in cinemas nationwide on July 18, 2025.

The award-winning film, written and produced by Blessing Uzzi under her company, Bluhouse Studios, marks the directorial feature debut of Olalekan Afolabi.

In a final trailer released on Friday, June 27, Mr Macaroni is introduced as Abiola, a motorcyclist who’s struggling with the fallout of a government ban on okadas. His encounter with a team of policemen, led by Officer Ajayi, played by Femi Jacobs, sets off a tense chain of events. But in a final twist, the trailer reveals Abiola in full police uniform, armed with the standard AK-47. It’s a dramatic transformation that hints at the film’s deeper commentary and is sure to spark conversation ahead of its release.

Mr Macaroni is a policeman in upcoming film 'Freedom Way'

“Freedom Way is a story that's instrumental to Nigerian society,” said Mr Macaroni. “What was most endearing was the way we all connect, and the way every action and inaction affects the next person. I want people to feel and understand there should be consequences for their actions.”

Freedom Way is a gripping portrait of survival, ambition, and consequence in a society under strain. As a wave of harsh government policies disrupts everyday life, nine strangers find themselves caught in the middle. As pressure mounts, their lives begin to intersect in unexpected ways, forcing each of them to confront what they’re willing to risk to survive.

The drama made headlines at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), where it won Best Film and Best Writing, for Uzzi. It also received nominations for Best Sound Design, Best Music, and Best Supporting Actor for Jacobs.

Jacobs was drawn to play Officer Ajayi due to the contradictions embedded in the character. "I love characters that I do not need to be careful or sugarcoat to play. I love characters who are complicit in their complexities," he said.

The cast also features Mike Afolarin, Bimbo Akintola, Taye Arimoro, Akin Lewis, Ogranya Jable Osai, Meg Otanwa, Jesse Suntele, Teniola Aladese, and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter.

After a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024, Freedom Way went on to screen at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), where it won the Jury Prize, as well as at the New York African Film Festival and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

“It feels really good, surreal, for Freedom Way to finally be screening in Nigerian cinemas,” said Uzzi. “I’m excited to see how people receive it here, where it matters most.”

For Afolabi, making his directorial feature debut, Freedom Way is deeply personal. "It's an important story. I’ve been in similar situations like we have in the film and I’m certain that millions of Nigerians can relate to these situations," he said.

More than anything, he hopes the film gets people talking. "I want it to inspire conversations. If it does that, then we've done our job."

Freedom Way is distributed by Genesis Pictures and opens nationwide on July 18. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmd8DsgdjsI

