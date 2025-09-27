Hello Mr. Right Season 3 shines with support of StarTimes Solar and Indomie

StarTimes is gearing up to deliver another unforgettable season of Hello Mr. Right , Nigeria’s most exciting dating reality show. The Golden Date edition premieres on September 27 at 7:00 p.m. on ST Nollywood Plus (Channel 013/102), with fresh episodes every Saturday.

This season wouldn’t be possible without the strong support of its sponsors. StarTimes Solar , the company’s clean energy arm, is powering the show with its mission to light up Nigerian homes and businesses through reliable and affordable solar solutions. With StarTimes Solar, families and entrepreneurs can enjoy uninterrupted power and now, the same brand is helping fuel entertainment that brings people together.

Adding more flavor to the mix is Indomie, Nigeria’s household favourite, whose long-standing reputation for nourishing families makes it the perfect partner for a show built on connection and joy. Just as Indomie is part of everyday moments across the country, Hello Mr. Right is set to become a staple of Saturday nights.

Oke Umurhohwo , Marketing Director at StarTimes, highlighted the importance of these partnerships: “StarTimes Solar and Indomie are more than sponsors; they’re brands that resonate with our audience. Their support underscores our shared commitment to enriching lives, whether through energy, food or unforgettable entertainment.”

With Kiekie and Prince Nelson hosting, audiences can look forward to laughter, romance, and plenty of surprises. Viewers can also catch the action on the go via the StarTimes ON app.

This season promises more than just love stories, it’s a celebration of community, powered by brands that truly matter.

