Move Afrika: Lagos adds Simi and Dj Consequence to line up alongside John Legend

Global Citizen’s Move Afrika, the pioneering pan-African touring circuit headlined by international artists, to create jobs in the continent’s creative economies and drive citizen-led advocacy campaign to enhance health systems across the continent.

WHAT: Singer, songwriter, and actor Simi and DJ Consequence have been added to the lineup for Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Lagos, taking place on February 25, at The Palms in Lagos, Nigeria. They join EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend, who will headline the 2025 edition of Global Citizen’s Move Afrika, as this year's tour expands from East to West Africa, with Nigeria joining Rwanda as a host country.

Global Citizen’s Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer the music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country.

The 2025 edition of the tour will drive a citizen-led advocacy campaign championing sustainable development and economic growth, with a dedicated focus on strengthening health systems across Africa.

Together with campaign partners, Global Citizen will urge African nations to increase domestic health financing, prioritize primary care and sexual and reproductive health and rights, boost global investments in health resilience, and alleviate financial burdens on nations to strengthen public health.

WHEN: February 25, 2025

WHERE: The Palms, Lagos, Nigeria

HOW TO GET TICKETS: Tickets for Move Afrika: Lagos are available for purchase at moveafrika.org and free tickets can be earned by joining the Global Citizen movement and taking action on the Global Citizen app, or the Global Citizen website. Music fans can also take action by sending a message on WhatsApp to +234 901 398 2743.

More information can be found at moveafrika.org.

Additional Details:

Move Afrika is Global Citizen’s initiative to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music events.

Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events will drive transformative investments within local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skill development and training.

Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold-standard for entertainment touring events, increasing demand from international and regional artists to tour in the region and building local capacity within host cities across the continent.

Each year, additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour circuit, which will further expand across the continent over the next five years.

The 2025 edition of Move Afrika will build on Global Citizen’s previous campaigns and events across Africa, including Move Afrika: Rwanda, held at the BK Arena in 2023; Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, which featured Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Eddie Vedder, and Chris Martin of Coldplay in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018; Global Citizen Live: Lagos, with performances by Davido, Femi Kuti, and Tiwa Savage at Fela Kuti’s New Afrika Shrine in 2021; and Global Citizen Festival: Accra, which brought Usher, SZA, Stormzy, and TEMS to the Black Star Square in 2022.

Partners of Move Afrika include pgLang, Glenfiddich and Pepsi. Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies including: AIM Group, Bella Naija, News Central TV, TV Continental, TimesLive, Vanguard Media and Zikoko.