Moses Ida-Michaels launches Touch The Sky Podcast - A space for conversations and healing

Moses Ida-Michaels has announced the release of a thought-provoking podcast featuring raw, honest conversations with leaders, creatives, and purpose-driven individuals who have faced life’s toughest battles and still shine.

From trauma and identity to leadership, legacy, wealth, and healing, the podcast peels back the layers of personal and collective growth with every episode.

“Touch The Sky isn’t just a podcast,” says Moses Ida-Michaels, its curator and host. “It’s a movement for those tired of shallow talk. For those who crave truth. For those who want to live, lead, and love with depth.”

The show premieres on August 1st, 2025, at 7:00 PM WAT, with a highly anticipated official launch event scheduled for 12:Noon, Saturday, August 2nd at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The launch will bring together listeners, creatives, and cultural influencers to celebrate the power of honest storytelling and intentional living.

With a strong focus on healing, legacy, and identity, the Touch The Sky Podcast aims to spark meaningful conversations that transcend faith, culture, business, and personal growth.

Podcast speakers for Season One include Mcfoy Tochukwu, HRM Olori Atuwatse III, Esther Longe, Apostle Isi Igenegba, Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes, Initama Leye, Sam Wonder, Isoken Aruede, Ezinne Nwazulu, Chuks Sunesis, El.Shakar Ideh, Louis Ogbeifun, Abimbola Ojenike, Moses Akoh, Sola Oguche Aguda, Uche Anajemba, and Nonso Bassey.

Listeners can tune in on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The show will also be active on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, encouraging community conversations and reflections.