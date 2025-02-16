Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina’s mother arrested by South African police

Anabela Rungo, the mother of reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has been arrested by South African Police.

According to reports, Rungo, a Mozambican national, was arrested at a private residence in Cape Town in a joint operation by Home Affairs investigators and the South African Police Service over allegations that she obtained a South African identity document through fraudulent means.

In September 2024, Rungo had been declared an unwanted person by South African authorities after officials uncovered irregularities in her residency status.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Department of Home Affairs, Siya Qoza, Rungo was declared persona non grata after officials discovered irregularities in her residency status.

Quoza was quoted as saying,

Investigators from the department, assisted by SAPS, detained Anabela Rungo at a property in Cape Town. The Department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

He added that despite this, Rungo continued to reside in South Africa, allegedly using her Mozambican passport to defy her “undesirable” status.

Quoza explained further that “In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport.

“Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.

“After being processed by Home Affairs over her illegal continued residence in South Africa, she will be handed over to SAPS, as she is also the subject of an ongoing Hawks investigation.”

Things started to fall apart for Rungo after her daughter, Chidimma was declared ineligible to participate in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant due to her non-South African citizenship.

Chidimma, who was born in Nigeria to a Nigerian father, withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition following revelations about her nationality.

She later went on to win the Miss Universe Nigeria title and finished as first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico last November.

It was gathered that when Rungo was arrested, she was with Chidimma’s minor child, prompting authorities to engage the Department of Social Development and SAPS Child Protection Services to ensure the child’s welfare.

Following her processing by Home Affairs, it is expected that she will be transferred to law enforcement, as she is also under investigation by the Hawks, South Africa’s specialized crime unit.

Quoza confirmed these saying, “The department is liaising with social development and the SAPS Child Protection Unit to safeguard the interests of the minor child.