Minister Ladi collaborates with Eben on prophetic anthem, inspires positive declarations for the year

Play Me Entertainment’s powerhouse and seasoned gospel artiste, Minister Ladi with a career spanning over two decades whose passion for the things of God lead him to the church. He kicked off his career as a teenager in the church choir, worship leader and prolific songwriter. After his double release Lo Ma Last and Miracle Working God, He taps gospel sensation Eben on this prophetic single. The song was produced by ID Cabasa.
The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by Wisdom Fortune. Minister Ladi urges everyone to speak positively into their year.
Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82AJmBm2DQ8
