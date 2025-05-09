Pulse logo
Mightyyout Unveils New Single “Paradise”- A Breezy Afro Dancehall Anthem for the Summer

09 May 2025 at 12:05
Mightyyout releases his highly anticipated new single, “Paradise,” a smooth, infectious Afro Dancehall track that perfectly captures the spirit of summer. Blending Afro-pop and Afrobeats  with a laid-back groove, “Paradise” delivers a feel-good soundscape that celebrates freedom,  success, and the joy of living in the moment. 

Known for his soulful melodies and powerful songwriting, Mightyyout—pronounced Mighty  Yute—continues to push the boundaries of his artistry. Hailing from Nigeria’s southern region,  his rich cultural background shines through in his music, earning him a growing fanbase both at  home and abroad. 

“Paradise” follows a string of acclaimed releases, including his breakout joint project Fuel &  Flames with MBA in November 2023 and his solo project Feel, released in May 2024, which  quickly racked up thousands of listeners. In August 2024, he dropped “I’m With You”, further  solidifying his status as a rising star with a distinctive sound and message.

Mightyyout invites listeners into his world—one where the vibes are high and life is a  celebration. “Paradise” is laced with lyrics that speak to fun, elevation, and good company. The  chorus—“Welcome to my party”—feels like an open-door invitation to a lifestyle soundtracked  by joy and rhythm. The single also marks his entry into the lifestyle and entertainment scene,  with a series of activations lined up to amplify the experience. His rising success recently  opened a new chapter as he signed a deal with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), with an  upcoming EP on the horizon. 

“Paradise” is available now on all major streaming platforms. 

About Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) 

DMW was founded by Davido in 2016 and it is one of Africa’s most prominent Record Labels.  The roster of artists includes Davido, Morravey, Boi Chase, Logos Olori and Mightyyout. While  that of producers includes; Speroach and Fresh VDM. As times continue to change, DMW has  been able to stay innovative and expansive to remain at the forefront of record labels in this part  of the world with the service rendered by the dedicated array of committed individuals  overseeing the affairs. 

