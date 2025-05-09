Mightyyout Unveils New Single “Paradise”- A Breezy Afro Dancehall Anthem for the Summer

Mightyyout releases his highly anticipated new single, “Paradise,” a smooth, infectious Afro Dancehall track that perfectly captures the spirit of summer. Blending Afro-pop and Afrobeats with a laid-back groove, “Paradise” delivers a feel-good soundscape that celebrates freedom, success, and the joy of living in the moment.

Known for his soulful melodies and powerful songwriting, Mightyyout—pronounced Mighty Yute—continues to push the boundaries of his artistry. Hailing from Nigeria’s southern region, his rich cultural background shines through in his music, earning him a growing fanbase both at home and abroad.

“Paradise” follows a string of acclaimed releases, including his breakout joint project Fuel & Flames with MBA in November 2023 and his solo project Feel, released in May 2024, which quickly racked up thousands of listeners. In August 2024, he dropped “I’m With You”, further solidifying his status as a rising star with a distinctive sound and message.

Mightyyout invites listeners into his world—one where the vibes are high and life is a celebration. “Paradise” is laced with lyrics that speak to fun, elevation, and good company. The chorus—“Welcome to my party”—feels like an open-door invitation to a lifestyle soundtracked by joy and rhythm. The single also marks his entry into the lifestyle and entertainment scene, with a series of activations lined up to amplify the experience. His rising success recently opened a new chapter as he signed a deal with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), with an upcoming EP on the horizon.

“Paradise” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Stay Connected:

● Instagram

● YouTube

● TikTok

● Twitter

● Facebook

● Link to Paradise

About Davido Music Worldwide (DMW)

DMW was founded by Davido in 2016 and it is one of Africa’s most prominent Record Labels. The roster of artists includes Davido, Morravey, Boi Chase, Logos Olori and Mightyyout. While that of producers includes; Speroach and Fresh VDM. As times continue to change, DMW has been able to stay innovative and expansive to remain at the forefront of record labels in this part of the world with the service rendered by the dedicated array of committed individuals overseeing the affairs.

Stay Connected: