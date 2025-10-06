Meet the Judges shaping Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0

The Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0 is more than a competition, it is a vibrant showcase of Nigeria’s youth, where raw talent meets opportunity. From music and dance to fashion and tech, FUZE offers a stage for young creatives to shine. At the heart of this journey are four remarkable judges - Amy Aghomi, Akinwande Akinsulire, Korede Bello, and Don Flexx who serve not just as evaluators, but as mentors shaping the next generation of Nigerian artistry. Let’s delve into the impressive judges of FUZE Talent Show 4.0

Amy Aghomi: Weaving identity through fashion

Amy Aghomi, a visionary in Nigerian fashion, is known for fusing African heritage with modern luxury. Her “Diamond and Water” gown worn by Mercy Eke at AMVCA 2025 turned heads globally. Amy believes fashion is a language of identity, and she urges young designers to tell their stories through fabric. “Fashion is more than clothing, it’s a language of identity, culture, and self-expression,” Amy shares. Her mentorship is rooted in authenticity, helping contestants embrace bold aesthetics while staying true to their roots.

Akinwande: Pioneering creativity through technology

As Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub, Akinwande brings a dynamic blend of innovation and creativity to the FUZE stage. He encourages contestants to embrace technology as a medium for artistic exploration, urging them to experiment with platforms like Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expand their creative boundaries. “Technology is no longer just a tool, it’s a space where artists can discover new dimensions of their craft,” he explains. His mentorship inspires young creatives to think beyond convention and use digital innovation to amplify their expression.

Korede Bello: Crafting authentic narratives in music

Korede Bello, a household name in Nigerian music, brings a wealth of experience and insight to the FUZE stage. With hits like “God Win” and “Romantic,” Korede Bello knows the power of storytelling through music. He connects deeply with contestants, urging them to write from the heart. “Every song is a story only you can tell,” he says. His mentorship helps young musicians find their voice, refine their sound, and perform with emotional depth.

Don Flexx: Creating moves that make a difference

Nonso Asobe Cajetan, popularly known as Don Flexx, is a celebrated dancer, choreographer, and instructor whose work has shaped the Nigerian dance scene. Best known as the official choreographer for P-Square, Don Flexx has collaborated with top artists like Banky W, bringing precision, energy, and cultural flair to music videos and live performances.

His style blends traditional Nigerian movements with contemporary techniques, creating choreography that’s both rooted and revolutionary. Through workshops and mentorship, Don Flexx empowers young dancers to see beyond steps and routines. “Dance isn’t just movement, it’s how we speak without words, how we connect, how we remember,” he says. His guidance helps contestants channel emotion, culture, and storytelling into every performance, turning the stage into a space of meaning and impact.

A collective vision for transformation

Together, these judges form a powerhouse panel, each bringing a unique lens to the FUZE experience. Their mentorship transforms the show into a journey of growth, creativity, and self-discovery proving that with the right guidance, Nigeria’s rising stars can light up the world.