Masoyinbo TV Show: The Search for N1M Winner Continues – Who Will Break the Jinx?

For 126 episodes and counting, Masoyinbo, the cultural game show dedicated to preserving and celebrating the Yoruba language, has thrilled audiences with its engaging challenges and entertaining guests. Yet, despite the excitement and stiff competition, no contestant has ever claimed the highly coveted N1 million grand prize.

The show, created and hosted by Yoruba etymologist and educator, Olalekan Fabilola, continues to gain traction, attracting a diverse audience eager to reconnect with their roots through humorous and educational segments on Yoruba proverbs, numerals, and idiomatic expressions.

High-profile guests such as legendary Fuji musician King Dr. Saheed Osupa, Nollywood icons Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, rapper Falz, skitmaker Cute Abiola, and researcher Arojinle have all attempted to master the challenge, yet none have emerged victorious. The highest win so far? A modest N250,000 by Mrs. Adesola Adekunle in episode 81.

Even King Dr. Saheed Osupa, celebrated for his mastery of the Yoruba language, met his match when he unconsciously used three English words – a common stumbling block for contestants. Everyday words such as Ok, Yes, But, No, Sir, So, Alright, and Now have proven to be the ultimate undoing of many well-versed Yoruba speakers.

Speaking of his experience, one of the contestants on the show, Dr. Adeyeri Jerry, a PR Consultant and Event Host, said:

I had my turn on episode 107, and while I thought I could be the one to break the curse, I fell amazingly just short. My episode, though one of the most-discussed, stunned audiences as I breezed through Yoruba numerals flawlessly, proving that being ‘funky’—with my braids and dark shades—doesn’t mean one lacks deep cultural knowledge. But after 22 minutes of a strong performance laced with highly difficult questions, I slipped and cold-mixed. The word 'No' escaped my lips, followed by another. My fate was sealed.

The engagement my episode generated has indeed been remarkable: nearly 100k views on YouTube, 87k views on the EAYoruba Instagram page, 1m views on the Yorubamoviesrecap TikTok page, 1.1 million views on their Instagram page. The Masoyinbo community continues to grow, with fans at home and abroad embracing the fun, humor, and deep cultural education the show offers.

The essence of Masoyinbo is not just to entertain but to educate people and make them confident in their mother tongue. I want Yoruba speakers to own their language, speak it fluently without coldmixing or codeswitching. The Yoruba language is rich, and we must preserve it with pride, said Olalekan Fabilola, the show’s host and the self-proclaimed Oluko Yoruba bi Oba Ilu kan (The Legendary Tutor of Yoruba Language, Like the King of a Town).

With its growing influence, Masoyinbo has proven to be a force in cultural preservation, with guests and audiences embracing the challenge. Yet, the million-naira question remains: Who will finally claim the grand prize?

I truly thought I had it in the bag, but Masoyinbo is tougher than it looks, I admitted with a laugh. Still, I’m honored to have been part of this impactful show, where Yoruba excellence is celebrated in a way that is fun and engaging for all.

As the show continues to air new episodes on YouTube, with snippets shared on EAYoruba’s Instagram page and recap highlights on YorubaMoviesRecap, fans eagerly anticipate the day someone will make history. Until then, the search continues.