Mádé Kuti Hosts Intimate Listening Party for “Chapter 1 - Where Does Happiness Come From?"

On Sunday, Mádé Kuti hosted an exclusive listening party for his highly anticipated album "Chapter 1 :Where Does Happiness Come From?"

The event, which took place at Afrika shrine, Lagos, brought together industry insiders, music enthusiasts, and fans who gathered to experience the album's raw and emotive soundscapes.

The listening party provided a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the album's thematic depth and sonic innovation, featuring a selection of tracks that showcase Mádé Kuti's signature blend of Afrobeat, jazz, and alternative compositional techniques.

During the event, Mádé Kuti shared insights into his creative process, discussing the inspiration behind the album and the personal experiences that shaped its narrative. The intimate setting allowed for meaningful interactions between the artist and his audience, fostering a sense of connection and community.

"Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?" was released to the public on 25th of July, and is available for streaming across all platforms.