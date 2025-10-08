Legend Extra Stout X Trace Live Celebrates a Legendary Night of Music with Tiwa Savage

Friday, September 26th, was a night steeped in richness as Legend Extra Stout, Nigeria’s fastest-growing premium stout, brought its full-brewed energy to an unforgettable edition of Trace Live.

Held at Terra Kulture Arena in Lagos, the evening marked the first Nigerian performance of Tiwa Savage’s latest album “This One is Personal.” From her powerful live set to surprise duets with Taves The Great and playful moments with Broda Shaggi, the Afrobeats queen lit up the stage.

Legend Extra Stout set the stage for a night where music, culture, and connection came alive as Tiwa sang songs off the new album. Backed by an equally energetic live band, she had a duet with Taves The Great and crooned her beloved “My Darling” track with hilarious adlibs from the co-headliner of the night, Broda Shaggi.

True to its character, Legend Extra Stout transformed the concert into a full celebration of bold sound, rich taste, and legendary moments. Guests raised their glasses of the iconic stout as music and culture came alive, proving once again that when Legend powers the night, it becomes a memory that endures

Fuelled by the bold flavour of Legend Extra Stout, the attendees danced and sang along with Tiwa. By the time she sang her final notes to the cheering crowd, one thing was clear—this was more than just a concert. It was a statement that when Legend Extra Stout powers moments, they become unforgettable memories.