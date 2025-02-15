‘I’m alive’ - Omotola Jalade opens up on her emergency surgery, shows off scar

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has opened up about her emergency surgery, expressing thanks that she is alive.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to share her experience with her fans in an emotional video.

Omotola showed off the scars she got from the surgery as she lifted her top to show what her stomach now looks like.

Speaking about the emergency surgery she had late last year, the mother of four admitted that showing off her scar during her Valentine’s Day shoot was a slip, but one she eventually embraced.

Omotola urged her fans to be unshaken by physical and emotional scars, insisting that they look great regardless.

She wrote, “Loving Yourself first is the greatest Val gift. Late Last year I had an Emergency Surgery… One of my Best parts of my body is my Tummy … Oh well … Not so perfect now…

“During this shoot I forgot and grabbed my top during my pose and I heard a little voice say … there’s nothing to show anymore…

“Not me ! That thing that’ll shake my Confidence has Not been created. I smiled and danced. I’m Alive … it’s just scars.

“Some people’s Scars are Physical and Some are Emotional … but today , smile, dance and be proud Beautiful, You’re still here and you look darn good too !

“What if I’m not perfect . Would you still Love me?”

This is the first time Omotola is speaking out about her surgery. Recall that last year the actress battled an unknown illness.

Without saying much at the time, the actress hinted at her illness as she shared a video of herself lying on a sick bed on her verified Instagram page while thanking God with Fireboy DML’s Iseoluwa.