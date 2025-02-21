HardFacts Studios announces "The Bitter Feminist" Docudrama Series

HardFacts Studios presents "The Bitter Feminist," a compelling narrative documentary exploring the challenges, stereotypes, and systemic oppression women face in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Created by Daniel Chukwuemeka and Ijeoma Chinonyerem, the series examines the intersectionality of feminism through the powerful narrative of Ringret, a young woman from Northern Nigeria who survived rape and forced marriage.

"The Bitter Feminist" amplifies women’s voices, demanding a radical re-evaluation of societal structures and gender inequities. The docuseries will premiere at the iRep festival in Lagos in March 2025.

"This project is significant to us," says Ijeoma Chinonyerem, co-creator of the series.

It's about giving voice to the women whose stories often go unheard and challenging the narratives perpetuating inequality. We hope 'The Bitter Feminist' sparks conversations and inspires real change.

The five-episode series delves into the lives of women who identify as feminists, showcasing their defiance of traditional gender roles and societal expectations. Ringret's story powerfully demonstrates female resilience and resistance.

Through candid interviews and impactful storytelling, "The Bitter Feminist" illuminates the cultural, religious, and socio-economic factors influencing the struggle for gender equality.

Each episode addresses a critical issue: pervasive misogyny, the devastating consequences of child marriage, restrictive gender roles, the complexities of consent, and the realities of transactional sex.

The narrative docuseries critically examines the cultural and institutional barriers perpetuating gender oppression while celebrating women’s unwavering determination to challenge these norms.

“The Bitter Feminist” was produced by Isaac Newton Akah and directed by the talented director, Priye Diri.

The film showcases the voices and ideas of accomplished women and will leave viewers feeling empowered and motivated.