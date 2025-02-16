‘Getting my multiple org*sms’, Denrele Edun on how he spent Valentine’s Day

Media personality, Denrele Edun, has belatedly revealed how he spent his Valentine’s Day this year.

According to the controversial Denrele, he spent Friday’s Valentine’s Day single. He proceeded to itemize a few other interesting things he did on the day; one in particular was rather colourful.

Taking to Instagram, Denrele shared his 2025 Valentine’s Day activities with his fans and followers. He noted that although he is single to stupor, he spent the day drinking water, minding his business, evolving his only competition, which is himself, and getting his multiple orgasms steadily.

He shared the above listed information alongside some Valentine-themed photos.

He wrote,

SINGLE TO STUPOR!



Late Valentine post, but make it HIGH FASHION!



Drinking VOSS water, Minding the Business that pays me, Evolving my only Competition (ME) and getting my multiple Orga$ms steadily!



See why I no get Problem??!!!

GRAB YOUR DENRELE NOWWWWWWW!!!

Earlier this year, Denrele recounted his early struggles and rise to fame, revealing that he was once a cage dancer for the African Shrine and did everything to hustle while still in the University.

Similarly, last April, while counting down to celebrating 3 decades in the Entertainment Industry, Denrele spoke about his struggle with wrong perception of his brand.