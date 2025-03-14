From Courtrooms to Chaos: Suits LA Brings Hollywood’s Power Struggle to your Screen on Showmax

In Hollywood, reputation is everything, and for entertainment lawyer Ted Black, keeping the biggest names in showbiz out of trouble is his full-time job. Suits LA takes the high-stakes legal drama of the original series and raises the bar, moving the action from New York’s corporate towers to Los Angeles’ power circles, where one bad deal could mean the end of a career.

Led by Teen Choice winner Stephen Amell (Arrow), Suits LA follows Ted as he navigates a cutthroat industry where billion-dollar contracts, scandalous lawsuits, and celebrity egos collide. The legal drama also features Gabriel Macht reprising his fan-favourite role as Harvey Spectre, alongside appearances from real-life Hollywood elites. With its gripping storytelling, the Suits franchise expands into new, high-stakes territory that’s already one of IMDb’s Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2025.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0KMvx4y2-o

But while Suits LA brings power struggles to the courtroom, here are other must-watch titles that explore the battle for control, survival, and dominance in different ways:

Yellowjackets S1-3 | New Episodes Saturdays

What happens when survival instincts take over, and the line between humanity and savagery blurs? Yellowjackets tells the gripping tale of a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the wilderness, leaving them to fend for themselves. As the story unfolds in two timelines, the past, where their descent into chaos begins, and the present, where the survivors struggle with the haunting aftermath, dark secrets and unsettling truths come to light.

Starring Emmy nominees Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, alongside Yellowjackets breakout star Sophie Thatcher (also seen in Heretic), the series masterfully blends psychological horror, mystery, and drama. Described by The Guardian as “a chilling mix of Lost and Lord of the Flies,” Yellowjackets keeps audiences on edge with every twist.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuHe_y-UQJk

The White Lotus S3 | New Episodes Monday Nights

Far from Nigeria’s mystical past, another world of power and deception unfolds in Thailand, where the guests of The White Lotus resort check in for what they believe will be a luxurious escape. Instead, their secrets, ambitions, and betrayals set off a chain of events that none of them could have foreseen.

Winner of 15 Emmys, the critically acclaimed series returns with a new cast, including Emmy nominees Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Walton Goggins, alongside BAFTA winner Aimee Lou Wood. As TimeOut puts it, “Much as we’ll all miss Jennifer Coolidge, RIP Tanya, the third run of The White Lotus should be February’s most talked-about telly.”

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwQRkOK5KC

Heretic | Now Streaming

The fight for survival takes an even darker turn in Heretic. Two young missionaries knock on a door, hoping to share their faith, but instead, they step into a nightmare. What follows is a chilling test of belief and endurance as they become trapped in a house where nothing is as it seems.

Featuring Hugh Grant in a terrifying role alongside Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Chloe East (The Fabelmans), Heretic was named one of Rotten Tomatoes’ top horror films of 2024. Men’s Health raves, “Arguably [Hugh Grant’s] best performance from the last decade,” while Empire Magazine warns, “You’ll never watch Notting Hill the same way again.”

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9i2vmFhSSY

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire | Now Streaming

While humans fight their battles in courtrooms and luxury resorts, another kind of war is brewing beneath the Earth. Godzilla and Kong, once bitter rivals, must now unite against a powerful new enemy that threatens their very existence. Featuring BAFTA winner Rebecca Hall, Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry, and Teen Choice winner Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), this film was among the ten biggest box office hits of 2024 and earned a Best Fantasy Film nomination at the 2025 Saturn Awards. With jaw-dropping action sequences and stunning visual effects, Godzilla X Kong delivers pure blockbuster spectacle.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqrpMRDuPfc

From Hollywood power struggles to high-stakes resorts and monster showdowns, Showmax has something for everyone. And with the Shikini Offer, you can stream it all for less.

Get Showmax Mobile for just ₦1,000 or enjoy the multiple-device plan for ₦2,000. Don’t wait—sign up now at www.showmax.com/deals to get started. or download the Showmax app to start watching today.