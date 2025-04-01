Circuits: Africa’s Premier Virtual Cinema Reshaping Film and Content Distribution

In December 2024, Circuits launched as Africa’s premier virtual cinema, providing a new and independent space for filmmakers to showcase their titles, and audiences eager to experience African stories. For years, African filmmakers, especially in Nollywood, have faced significant challenges in content distribution. While African films are celebrated worldwide, filmmakers have had to largely rely on foreign platforms to reach audiences.

Circuits was created to change this. By providing a dedicated platform where African films are not just another category but the main attraction, Circuits ensures that African cinema is distributed on its terms. It prioritizes African voices and keeps revenue from film distribution within the continent, allowing filmmakers to reinvest in their craft, take bigger creative risks, and produce more powerful stories. More than just a streaming service, Circuits is building an ecosystem where African cinema thrives, ensuring creators and audiences benefit.

Despite the challenges of a soft launch, Circuits has quickly grown into Nigeria’s largest virtual cinema, attracting a fast-expanding audience from across the world. Its strong focus on customer experience has earned widespread praise, with many appreciating its user-friendly interface and commitment to showcasing authentic African storytelling. While some users have suggested a subscription model over the current pay-per-view system, Circuits has introduced flexible payment options that allow viewers to choose pricing and durations that fit their budget while ensuring accessibility for a global audience.

Originally launched with only a web application, the company has since expanded with dedicated mobile apps for Android and Apple devices. It has also strengthened its TV services, making its app available on Samsung, Hisense, Toshiba, Apple, and Android TVs, as well as other brands running the Vidaa Operating System.The company continues to build a growing library of acclaimed films, featuring titles such as Seven Doors, Lisabi the Uprising, and Lisabi the Legend, along with Ada Omo Daddy for viewers outside Africa. Additionally, it offers a lineup of exclusive blockbusters including I Am Anis, Malaika, Atiko, The Weekend, Blacksmith, Ruthless, Asiri Ade, and Conversations in Transit. One of its most anticipated premieres is the award-winning French film, Souleymane’s Story, set to debut soon. With a diverse and compelling selection, the platform is bringing African storytelling to audiences worldwide, ensuring its narratives are seen, heard, and celebrated on a global scale.

Beyond uplifting filmmakers, Circuits is playing a key role in driving employment and economic growth. The platform has created opportunities for screenwriters, growth and sales experts, tech developers, customer service teams, and even the hospitality sector. This expanding network is helping to generate jobs across multiple industries, reinforcing the film industry’s role in strengthening Africa’s creative economy.

Circuits does not compete with traditional cinemas. Instead, it complements them by expanding the reach of African films beyond physical theatres. While cinemas offer a unique experience, they are limited by factors such as geographical location and restricted screening schedules. Circuits helps bridge this gap by making films available to audiences who may not have access to traditional cinemas, whether due to location or availability. Also, by extending the lifespan of films beyond their theatre run, Circuits ensures that they continue generating revenue and engagement long after their initial release. This approach allows filmmakers to maximize both box office earnings and long-term digital revenue, giving audiences the freedom to enjoy African films in cinemas or from the comfort of their homes.

In a conversation with Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Circuits, she emphasized the company’s mission to strengthen the last-mile infrastructure and distribution networks for content in Africa—an area that remains underdeveloped across the continent. According to her, "We recognize that this is both an exciting and challenging endeavour, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a viable and profitable film and content ecosystem that continues to compete and thrive on a global scale." She also hinted at the company’s plans to introduce live streaming and revealed that AY Live, set for Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, will stream exclusively on Circuits. This will allow audiences outside Lagos—and viewers worldwide—to experience the show in real-time, bringing the excitement of live entertainment to a global stage.