Timaya opens up on his reasons for not getting married

Nigerian singer Timaya has opened up about his reasons for not getting married, highlighting how much harder it is to get out of a marriage than a relationship.

During his recent interview on NAIJA FM, the singer revealed his longstanding hesitance toward the institution of marriage and also spoke on his approach to fathering his four children.

When asked about marriage, Timaya said, "I've never been a marriage guy right from time but it can change, because marriage dey crase? I just look at it like if I marry today, would I be able to get out? In all my previous relationships, I was the one who got out because I don't like stress."

The Dem Mama singer stated that open communication is key for him in relationships because he does not like to keep things to heart.

He explained, "If you have a problem with me , let's talk about it because I don't like going to bed thinking about things , I go die o. I don't like anything to bother me at all."

On fatherhood, the singer disclosed that his children live with their respective mothers, but they maintain a close bond.