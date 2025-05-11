My wife stopped being attractive to me at a time - Pastor Olawande admits

Pastor Daniel Olawande, lead pastor of RCCG The Envoys, Lagos, has opened up about a time he got fed up with his wife and how she managed to revive his interest in her.

Speaking on the podcast "Love Gist", Pastor Olawande recounted how he felt disconnected from his wife, finding her less appealing and attractive.

He explained that the situation led him to seek the help of a mentor who intervened and invited his wife for a meeting.

After the intervention, he noted that his wife surprised him with a romantic evening at a hotel, complete with roses and a specially prepared meal.

Pastor Olawande acknowledged the romantic evening as what revived the romance and passion in their marriage.

He said, “There was a time that I felt disconnected from my babe, and I was just tired of her. I know you’ll be shocked to hear this but I was just tired, I was just fed up as in she wasn’t appealing to me anymore, she wasn’t attractive and I became overwhelmed, like she touches me, I’m touchy, like she was even the one asking for s3x at that time and I was not available. Any little thing, I was not excited anymore, and I don’t know what was happening, so I had to go to a mentor to talk to her about it.

“I don’t know what is happening, I get angry easily, I get emotional, I mean I just become defensive, I’m not just attracted to her as it were and we’ve not, of course when I fast, we don’t have s3x but this one, there’s no fasting and I’ve not been able to even come close to my wife for a while.

“I was just disconnected from her, and I was not really feeling it anymore, but I went to her mentor, and her mentor spoke to her, her mentor apologised on her behalf, her mentor said that she was going to talk to her, so her mentor called her for a meeting.