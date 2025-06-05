Lots of Christians are brainwashed - BBNaija's Alex 

Big Brother Naija star Alex Unusual has triggered a wave of reactions after expressing strong views on the culture of revering pastors, calling it “brainwashing” and describing anyone who says “the God of my pastor” as a “lost cause.”
Taking to Instagram on June 5, 2025, the reality TV star called out religious fanatics, stressing that they have nothing in common with her. She wrote:
Once I hear you say “The God of my pastor”, I know you are a lost cause and we can’t reason the same. Those ones that go extra miles to make their pastor their wallpaper. The day I’m ready for conversations about religion, I know a lot of people will fight me but again. I know my mouth. I’ll say my own and hell can be let loose for all I care. A lot of people are brainwashed. Anyway, have a good day, my people.
Her blunt critique quickly raked in reactions from social media users, with some agreeing with her and others slamming her stance
See some reactions below:
Lol! You can say the GOD OF ABRAHAM, but you cannot say the God of your pastor? And what's making her feel that saying the God of your pastor is wrong? If you had a discerning spirit, you wouldn't have fallen in the wrong hands. It's well with you.
But we do say God of Elijah, God of Jacob and the rest of them !!! Do what works for u !!!
So I can say God of Abraham isaac and Jacob but not God of daddy Adeboye abi😂😂. We're waiting for that religious conversation Alex.
People dey use their Pastor as wall paper? 😂😂😂
Where’s the liee?! A lot of people have faith in their pastorr more than Goď himself, you will be very shockedd
Saying the God of my pastor is just trying to referencing the covenant of God in their pastor life. Just the way we say the God of Abraham because we believe God made covenant with him and called him Father of many nations so that mean I am tapping into that covenant to connect it to whatever situation I need it for. People say the God of our fathers, referencing the covenant between God and their father (might not necessarily be their biological father, CAC members will understand this term well).