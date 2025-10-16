‘Kanye Randomly Gave Away Our 5 Lamborghinis To His Friends’ - Kim reveals

Kim Kardashian has finally opened up about her highly publicised split from rapper Kanye West, revealing that she decided to end the marriage to protect her peace and emotional stability.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained that leaving Kanye was the best way to be there for their four children, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever. I had to save myself in order to be a better mum for everyone. And I think when everyone's older, they'll be able to understand it and see that all.

The Final Straw

When asked what finally pushed her to walk away, Kim explained that there were several issues she could no longer tolerate, from Kanye’s erratic behaviour to his public attacks on her family.

There were just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with. I didn't like the talking bad about my kids' grandmother, aunts - if someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together. You know, airing out a lot of stuff, a lot of personal stuff.

She also revealed how unpredictable life became with the rapper, describing moments when he would make spur-of-the-moment decisions without telling her.

Just not feeling safe emotionally or even financially... I mean, we had five Lamborghinis, and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, hey, where are all our cars? My new car.' And it would be like, ‘Oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.’ And then I'd come home again, and at a different point, we had five more Lamborghinis, and then he'd wake up in another episode, and they'd all be gone again.

Kim also reflected on how the tension between Kanye and her family took a toll on her emotionally and physically.

“You didn't know what you're going to get from Kanye when you wake up. And that's a really unsettling feeling. It's a lack of stability. It was really hard to see my family get treated one way and then me being like, "I'm sorry, guys", and then stick with it,” she shared.

People couldn't not see it. I think I got really disassociated, and there were so many times where I was just really quiet and just trying to figure it all out.

Trouble in Paradise

Recall that in October 2013, Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday at AT&T Park in San Francisco, hiring an orchestra and renting the whole venue. They then tied the knot during a fairy-tale ceremony at Forte di Belvedere, a castle overlooking Florence, Italy.

However, Kanye’s erratic behaviour started making headlines shortly after their first child, North, was born in 2013.

According to Kim, his impulsive behaviour and social media posts began to cause tension, and by 2016, he was hospitalised for exhaustion and seeking psychiatric evaluation following a series of breakdowns.

Kanye’s Twitter (now X) rants and behaviour reached a climax on July 4, 2020, when he announced his presidential run and later tweeted that he had “been trying to divorce” Kim.

By January 2021, Kim had had enough and began preparing to file for divorce. The split was finalised later that year, with both sharing custody of their children, and Kanye being ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

Despite ending their marriage and experiencing ups and downs afterwards, Kim said of their relationship, “An over-a-decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”

Kim says she never kept the kids away from Kanye

The businesswoman also denied Kanye’s frequent claims that she kept their children from him.

Every time he has asked, I will always let them see their father. That’s just who I am.

