Nollywood actress Blessing Nze has recounted her experience with a respected Nollywood director who told her she was too ugly to be in the movie industry.

The actress, who is married to actor Stan Nze, made this known in an interview with Saturday Punch.

Reflecting on her journey from the corporate world into Nollywood, Blessing said she’s always been interested in acting, starting out in her University days before taking a break because it took a toll on her academics.

She said, “I have loved acting for a long time. I used to act in the drama group as early as secondary school.

“Then, when I was in the university, I told my mum I wanted to try acting again, and she allowed me. So, I started acting in small roles.

“During my first year, I acted a lo,t and it affected my studies, so I made up my mind to focus on my studies.

I was told I was too ugly to act by a director – Blessing Obasi

ALSO READ: Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife are officially parents

“After school, I worked in a top oil company, then picked up acting again. Life was good, but after about three years, I decided to leave and focus fully on acting.”

Blessing went on to recount her experience with the director, whom she respected but told her she was too ugly to make it in Nollywood.

“I even remember when a popular director I deeply respected once told me I was too ugly to be in front of the camera. But look at me now,” she said.

When she was asked what her most challenging acting role is, Blessing revealed that the movie is yet to be released.