I just finished a movie with Blac Chyna - Bolanle Ninalowo reveals Hollywood transition

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed that he recently worked on a Hollywood movie with Blac Chyna and Vivica A. Fox.

The popular Nigerian actor, who is also known by his fans as Maka, made this known while speaking in an interview with The Nation newspaper.

While answering a question about his recent absence from Nollywood movies, Ninalowo explained that he decided to take time away to be with his family in the US, adding that he took the opportunity to “extend my tentacles” into Hollywood.

He said, "I’m doing some things in Hollywood as well. Now, you know, creating my mark over there, my presence there as well. I just finished the movie with Vivica Fox and Blac Chyna. And I have some roles lined up as well. So I’m taking advantage while I’m dedicated to being there for my kids."

Additionally, Ninalowo noted that he also used his time away to produce "a major series' that he strongly believes fans would love.

"Also, producing as well. There’s a major, major series that I have coming out soon, it’s called ‘Maka ti Japa.’ So that’s going to be one that I feel like the fans are going to love as well," Ninalowo revealed excitedly.

Ninalowo briefly talked about what the series is about, saying, "It’s the life of an immigrant, a Naija ‘agbero’ guy that says, look, I can go to America now."

He explained further that "Looking at it from the area boy’s perspective, I remember when I did Picture Perfect back then, one mark that people got from that was the fact that an Arab boy could be responsible, an area boy could want to take care of his child and care for his child, rather than the “useless guy” that they think he is.