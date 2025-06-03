Hot Takes Rebrand Revealed: Meet the New Hosts Bringing the Heat

Your favourite podcast, Pulse Hot Takes, is here again. And with it comes fresh and vibrant hosts who will turn up the heat just the way you like it.

The new hosts are: Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Dee-One, Nancy Ogochukwu Chukwudebe, simply known as Nancy, and Sarah Ofonedu, better known as Cera.

Dee-One

Aderombi Adedayo Martin, known professionally as Dee-One, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, reality TV star, and social media influencer.

Dee-One was a contestant on Big Brother Naija (BBN) in 2018. After his time in the house, he transitioned into full-time stand-up comedy, performing at major events and comedy shows across Nigeria.

Dee-One is known for his sharp-witted comedy style and has carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian comedy scene.

He is ready to take you on an unforgettable ride this new season of Pulse Hot Takes. Be prepared for the heat that Dee-One is set to bring to the table.

Cera

Cera, born Sarah Ofonedu, is a multi-award winning media personality renowned for her infectious positivity and dynamic versatility.

With a career spanning about a decade, Cera has established herself as a versatile talent, excelling as a TV & Radio Presenter, Event Host, Podcaster, Voiceover Artiste, YouTube Content Creator, and Actor.

Cera’s podcasting ventures further highlight her talent for storytelling, diving deep into the narratives that shape Nigerian Pop culture, creativity, and identity.

Through her shows, she sparks meaningful discussions, real unfiltered conversations that shape Nigerian pop culture and society, creating a space where authenticity meets entertainment and where Nigerian stories are told the way they should be — raw, relatable, and real.

And you can expect that Cera is definitely going to be bringing all of these to the brand new season of Pulse Hot Takes.

Nancy

Nancy Ogochukwu Chukwudebe is a Nigerian content manager, event manager, sales executive, on-air personality, and director who is a driving force in the entertainment industry.

She is known for consisently bringing energy, precision, and innovation to the table.

Nancy holds a bachelor's degree in Banking & Finance, a seemingly disparate field that she ingeniously amalgamates with her unwavering passion.

This fusion has allowed her to adeptly navigate the intricacies of the entertainment sector, fostering her remarkable professional growth.

Dancing is another of Nancy's cherished passions, an activity she wholeheartedly embraces whenever the opportunity arises.

With her boundless enthusiasm, unwavering determination, and unbridled zeal, Nancy is a dynamic and formidable presence on the verge of remarkable accomplishments.

What should you expect?