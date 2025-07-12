Nigerian gospel singer Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, has revealed that he started watching porn when he was only 15 years old and soon after became addicted.

Gaise Baba, the brain behind the hit gospel song 'No Turning Back', one of Nigeria's most popular songs this year, made this revelation while speaking with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude podcast.

He noted that despite his addiction to porn from a young age, he still got married as a virgin.

The singer, whose position on some Christian beliefs has stirred up controversies within the Christian community, chronicled his journey through purity, addiction and breakthrough in his career.

On his porn addiction and purity journey, he sai,d "Yes, I married as a virgin. I and my wife. It took more time, sir, before we find the way. I was 15 when I started watching bad things. Now, there’s something you call covenant of purity. Something you come into to say, you’re not going to have sex till you get married. I just scribble something. I sign it, go to meet the pastor. I’m like, my covenant of purity.

“In fact, it was shortly after that I got addicted to porn. I knew that under the right temperature and pressure any man can fall.”

Speaking about his newfound fame, which came on the back of the huge success of his "No Turning Back" featuring Pastor Lawrence Oyor, Gaise Baba noted that his breakthrough came two weeks after he lost his mother.

He said, “This season everybody’s talking about kicked off like two weeks after my mom passed. Fame came at a point that I was no longer looking it.”