Afrobeats star Davido reveals the one thing missing in Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has emphasised the need for better leadership to unlock Nigeria's full capacity.

The singer recently sat down with Elevate Africa for an insightful interview about leadership and the pathway to Africa's development through music. During the sit-down, Davido spoke on how entertainment has been instrumental in reshaping global perceptions of Africa and how he viewed music as a means of enlightenment.

On the topic of Nigeria's leadership, Davido praised the unique spirit of his people while pointing out the one crucial factor hindering progress, the leaders.

He explained, "The thing about Nigerians is that we adapt. I always tell people that if you can survive in Nigeria, you can survive everywhere. I feel like we're survivors and we're strong-willed people and I feel the only thing missing are the right people to lead us."

The globally acclaimed artist noted the influence and presence of Nigerians across the world as evidence of the country’s potential

"If you go anywhere in the world, everyone has Nigerian friends. Whether you're Chinese or anything, you'd have Nigerian friends.Anywhere in the world I fly to for shows, there are always Nigerian restaurants and Nigerian communities too. This just shows you that Nigeria is a force, you know?" he added.

He emphasised the need for better leadership in Nigeria to push the nation forward to its full potential.