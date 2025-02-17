Burna Boy to perform at Wireless Festival 2025 alongside Drake

Burna Boy is set to make a grand return to Wireless Festival 2025, marking his third appearance at the prestigious event. The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star will perform on the festival's final night alongside reggae icon Vybz Kartel, bringing an explosive close to the three-day celebration.

This year’s 20th-anniversary edition of Wireless Festival will take place from July 11 to July 13 at Finsbury Park, London, with Drake headlining all three nights.

Other top acts include PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and “The Mandem,” with more artists expected to be announced.

IT’S BEEN A WHILE BUT THE BOY IS HOME



For our 20th anniversary.… Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar aims dig at Drake in historic Super Bowl 59 performance

Burna Boy first performed at Wireless in 2020 and returned in 2022, solidifying his place as one of the most sought-after African artists on the global stage.

Over the years, several Nigerian artists have made their mark at the festival, including D’Banj, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Asake, Shallipopi, and Ruger. Burna’s return adds to the growing influence of Afrobeats on the international music scene.

Drake, who last headlined Wireless in 2014, has a strong history with the festival. In 2018, he made a surprise appearance with UK rapper Giggs, stepping in for DJ Khaled, who pulled out due to travel issues. With Burna Boy and Drake sharing the spotlight, Wireless 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event.