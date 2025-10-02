Boxonia Blueprint: Elevating African Stories on Global Screens

In an industry as dynamic as Nollywood, where hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of films are produced annually, one brand is emerging as a game-changer in the industry. Boxonia Blueprint, a Nigerian film production company led by Wingonia Ikpi – a seasoned film producer and director, is not only reshaping how African stories are told in cinema but also setting new standards for what the world can expect from Nollywood.

Son of the Soil: Nollywood’s Next Landmark Achievement

With Son of the Soil (SOTS), one of Boxonia Blueprint’s most ambitious and groundbreaking production projects yet, set for release this year, 2025, the company led the production of the film in Nigeria, working with UK-based stunt and action powerhouse Action Xtreme to execute large-scale action sequences and world-class stunt choreography. Once completed, the project was handed over to Nile Entertainment for distribution in Africa.

Recently, at the prestigious Black Star International Film Festival in Ghana, Son of the Soil (SOTS) earned major recognition, winning the award for Best International Showcase, Best Director, and Best Overall Film.

With its ambitious storytelling, global execution, and commitment to the company’s mission – “to tell audacious, authentic, and exportable African stories to local and international audiences”, Son of the Soil is positioned to become a defining milestone for Nollywood, showcasing Boxonia Blueprint’s vision to revolutionize African film production.

At the heart of this global action is Taye Arimoro, Nollywood’s rising leading man and one of Boxonia Blueprint’s six signed talents. His performance embodies the company’s dual strategy of crafting compelling stories while building African stars with undeniable global potential.

The Lost Days: A Foundation of Global Resonance

Before Son of the Soil, the founder of Boxonia Blueprint, Wingonia Ikpi, gained major recognition through her directorial debut with The Lost Days - a gripping drama that stars Boxonia Blueprint’s own talents, Durotimi Okutagidi and Cynthia Clarke, and was produced by veteran filmmakers Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri. The gripping drama swiftly climbed to the #1 spot on Prime Video in Nigeria within four days of its release. For Ikpi, the milestone serves as more than just a chart-topping success; it is proof that when authentic African narratives are delivered with world-class execution, they resonate deeply with both Nigerian audiences and viewers worldwide.

This milestone proved that African narratives, when executed with excellence, not only resonate with Nigerian audiences but also command global attention. The Lost Days further underscores Wingonia Ikpi’s commitment to delivering authentic African storytelling with global resonance through Boxonia Blueprint.

Nolly Babes: Honouring Nollywood’s Golden Era

Following the founder’s directorial debut with The Lost Days, and ahead of the October release for Son of the Soil (SOTS), Boxonia Blueprint is also set to unveil Nolly Babes - a daring ode to Nollywood’s golden era. Produced by Wingonia Ikpi and directed by Anu Bamidele, the film blends nostalgia with fresh storytelling, celebrating the roots of Nollywood while reimagining its future for audiences across Africa and the world.

The Blueprint for the Future of African Storytelling

“At Boxonia Blueprint, the success of our projects is rooted in a structure built on transparency, global resonance, and global impact, guided by a simple truth - African stories deserve to travel the world. Every film we make is a bridge - exporting African stories, nurturing exceptional talent, and pushing Nollywood to the global stage, proving that Nollywood is not only prolific, but truly premium”, said Wingonia Ikpi, Founder of Boxonia Blueprint.

Shaping Stars, Exporting Culture

Beyond film production, Boxonia Blueprint is cultivating a roster of distinctive talents who represent the diversity and ambition of modern Nollywood: Taye Arimoro – Nollywood’s quintessential leading man in the making, Cynthia Clarke – The IT Girl redefining screen presence with elegance and ambition, Durotimi Okutagidi – “Your friendly neighborhood villain ” whose layered performances set him apart, Miss Ezeani – The Chameleon of Characters, Chuks Joseph – The Action Romeo, balancing soft romance with adrenaline-fueled roles, blending humor with elegance and depth, and Victory Eyong – The Spark, Gen Z’s rising starlet poised for global recognition.

This dual strategy - merging boundary-pushing storytelling with carefully curated star power, captures Boxonia Blueprint’s mission to export African culture and cinematic excellence worldwide.

A Cultural Force in Nollywood

More than a production house, Boxonia Blueprint is emerging as a cultural force, a standard-bearer for a Nollywood that is not only prolific but indisputably premium, reshaping the industry one groundbreaking project at a time.

