In a shocking turn of events, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, one of R&B’s most adored couples have reportedly called it quits after nearly a decade together. The news has exploded across social media, with fans in disbelief and heartbreak flooding the timelines.

The pair, who’ve spent years mixing love and music both on and off stage, are said to have quietly ended their relationship. Neither artist has issued a public statement yet, but the viral rumours suggest it’s over for good.

The split comes after years of public adoration and an “on-again, off-again” journey. They share a beautiful young son, Noah Hasani Chilombo‑Anderson, and his birth was celebrated by music fans.

Now, new reports have detailed the alleged reason for the separation. It appears the final split centred on a major difference in their long-term goals: marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko: The Real Reason Behind the Breakup

Sources close to the artists suggest the end came down to a lack of commitment.

According to a source who told AllHipHop, “She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment.”

The insider alleges Aiko presented “multiple ultimatums” to her long-time partner. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, she decided to move on. “She realised that ring wasn’t coming,” the source explained.

However, neither of the stars is yet to publicly confirm news of their separation.

Fans React to the Tragic End of an Era

The news of the unconfirmed separation has sent shockwaves through the fan community. When the multiple pages on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news, the replies were a cascade of disbelief and sadness.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user @hotcyphers simply wrote: “After 10 years? Wild”

Another user @AdrianTenet said: “They didn’t break up.They just finished the version of themselves that belonged together.”

One other user @QuinJontae commented: “Jhene next album finna be a masterpiece”

@ArielEsq305 wrote: “I knew it was doomed when he didn’t marry her then she had a baby and he still didn’t marry her”

For now, both artists remain silent on the rumours. Given their typified preference to keep personal matters private, it may be some time before we hear anything official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko’s Relationship

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s relationship has always been complex.

They first met in 2012 at a recording studio, quickly becoming close friends. Aiko even admitted to going on a date to a Lakers game with Sean, despite being in another relationship at the time. In 2014, Aiko married producer Dot da Genius.

Meanwhile, Sean’s romantic life saw him dating the late actress Naya Rivera, to whom he was briefly engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘On Up’ rapper later dated pop star Ariana Grande. However, the undeniable professional and personal chemistry between Sean and Aiko, truly exploded in April 2016. They formed the duo TWENTY88. And their joint project, an R&B album of the same name, was a huge critical and commercial success.

By September 2017, Aiko even declared Sean the “love of my life”. She got a portrait of him tattooed on her arm. This was a grand gesture of enduring devotion. Then came the first public bump: in 2019, they parted ways for a time.

Aiko released the emotionally charged track “Triggered (Freestyle)” that many viewed as addressing the split.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet they found their way back to each other. They released more music together. Now, the reported end comes after nearly 10 years of being linked in various forms.

Despite the crushing reports of the split, their shared priority remains their son. “They’re in a great place,” the insider told the aforementioned outlet. “It’s peaceful. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the source concluded.