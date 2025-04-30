Auratone Records Label Launches Its Operation In Lagos With Unveiling ‘Xnow’

Auratone Records, a burgeoning record label, is set to make its mark on the global music scene with its official launch in Lagos. With a mission to become a pacesetter in the industry, the label is dedicated to empowering artists and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Africa through music.

At the helm of Auratone Records is a commitment to supporting artists and delivering exceptional music. The label's roster boasts exciting new talent, poised to leave a lasting impact on the music industry. By discovering, nurturing, and promoting musical talent across genres, particularly in the Afrobeats space, Auratone Records aims to reshape global perceptions of African music and culture.

According to the CEO, the label's vision is to create an environment where artists can thrive and deliver spontaneously, showcasing the diversity and richness of African culture.

Through dedication and collaboration, we are committed to enriching lives through the power of music and reshaping global perceptions of African music and culture, he emphasized.

Auratone Records has already signed a promising new artist, XNOW (Chidera Wisdom Ebi), a talented singer-songwriter from Abia. XNOW brings a unique blend of creativity, passion, and innovation to the music industry, driven by a passion for self-expression and a desire to share his story through music.

The CEO described Auratone Records as not just a label, but a forward-thinking cultural ambassador, dedicated to shaping the global perception of African music and culture in the diaspora. With its sights set on making a lasting impact, Auratone Records is poised to become a major player in the music industry.