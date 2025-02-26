All set for cinema premiere of Lilwin's 'A Country called Ghana'

Weezy Empire has announced the cinema premiere of its award-winning movie, "A Country Called Ghana," which will be showcased at Silverbird Cinemas across Ghana and Nigeria on February 28, 2025.

Led by Weezy Empire CEO, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as 'Lilwin,' the movie has won numerous international awards including Best Indigenous Film at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival, Best Production Design, and Best Make-Up Film at the2024 Imo International Film Festival, among others.

The landmark movie celebrates the rich culture, history, and vibrant spirit of Ghana while fostering a deeper collaboration between the two nations.

Prior to the announcement of premiere dates at Silverbird, Weezy Empire will hold a media engagement session to brief the press about the modalities of the premiere at the Ridge Condos in Kumasi on February 18, 2024.

The upcoming media session promises to be an exciting opportunity for journalists, influencers, and film enthusiasts to connect with the creators and cast of the film.

The media engagement will include interviews and Q&A sessions with Ghana's favourite actor, Lilwin, who doubles as the executive producer of the movie.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with key figures involved in the production and gain insights into the creative process behind "A Country Called Ghana."

"A Country Called Ghana" is a cinematic exploration that delves into the diverse landscapes, traditions, and stories that define Ghanaian identity.

With stunning visuals and compelling narratives, some stars in the movie include; Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu (popularly known as 'Awilo Sharp Sharp), Paa George, and Sweet Mimi, among others.

A Country Called Ghana movie coming to cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana from February 28th. Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution.