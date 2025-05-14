AFRIMA 2025 Is Coming Home: Lagos to Host the Continent’s Biggest Music Celebration Again!

There’s a reason Lagos never sleeps. It’s not just the traffic or the late-night suya, it’s the pulse of music running through its streets. And just before Detty December, from November 25–30, 2025, that rhythm will take center stage once again as Lagos, Nigeria is officially named the host city for the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Unveiled during the AFRIMA 2025 Music Conference, Calendar Launch and Host City Announcement held on Tuesday, May 13 at the African Union Commission Secretariat in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this announcement marks the seventh time Lagos will play host to the continent’s biggest music celebration. And let’s be honest, where better to celebrate the spirit of Unstoppable Africa than in Africa’s capital of culture and sound?

This year’s theme, “Unstoppable Africa”, couldn’t be more fitting. In a world where African music continues to dominate global charts, headline festivals, and power cultural movements, AFRIMA 2025 sets the stage not just for awards, but for something much larger: a full-blown affirmation of Africa’s influence and talent.

Let the Submissions Begin

Calling all artists, from the dusty studios of Kinshasa to the digital sound labs of Nairobi, from street performers in Dakar to afrobeats trailblazers in Accra, AFRIMA 2025 is officially open for entries starting May 27, 2025.

If you’ve dropped a track, an album, a sound that speaks to the soul of the continent (and beyond), this is your moment. The submission portal opens wide to musicians, producers, DJs, and songwriters across Africa and the diaspora, giving them a shot at being part of one of the most iconic musical lineups on the continent.

AFRIMA President, Mr. Mike Dada, made it clear at the unveiling that this year’s edition is about more than just the awards, it’s about impact. He also revealed AFRIMA’s plan to train 1.2 million young Africans over the next five years in fields like music production, music tech, event planning, and more. Now that’s what it means to be unstoppable.

A Star-Studded Launch & Conversations That Matter

The announcement event in Addis Ababa wasn’t just formalities, it was a convergence of powerhouses. In attendance were notables like Mrs. Angela Martins, Head of Culture Division at the AU Commission; AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer, Miss Niyi; music legends Stonebwoy (Ghana), Nikita Kering (Kenya), and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda); as well as Steve Ayorinde, Janette Haddadi, and Mike Strano.

More than an unveiling, the event featured powerful panel conversations about the future of African music in a globalized world, discussions that couldn’t be more relevant in an era where Burna Boy headlines Coachella, Tems co-writes with Rihanna, and South African Amapiano fills dancefloors in Berlin.

What to Expect in Lagos This November

AFRIMA 2025 won’t just be an awards show, it’ll be a full-on cultural takeover. The week-long event promises an exciting lineup that includes: Diamond Showcase spotlighting new and underground artists

African Music Business Summit for movers, shakers, and innovators

Nominees & Guest Soirees, Industry Parties, and After Parties

AFRIMA Village Music Festival, a celebration of African sounds under open skies

Host City Tour, Luncheon with Government Officials, and a Music Icons Night honoring veterans of the African soundscape

All of it culminates in the Main Awards Ceremony and After Party, a night where legends are made, boundaries are broken, and Africa shows the world exactly why its music is, well… unstoppable.