Tinubu’s tax reforms take shape - experts applaud FIRS chairman

The House of Representatives has passed a series of Tax Reform Bills aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax system, a move experts say will bring efficiency, transparency, and economic stability.

The bills, which are expected to be deliberated by the Senate after its recess on April 29, 2025, are designed to modernise tax administration, expand the tax base, and harmonise revenue laws.

Tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi has hailed the passage of these bills, crediting the success to the leadership of Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to her, the tax reforms reflect the government’s commitment to driving economic growth.

“After years of inefficiencies, low compliance, and fragmented administration, we are witnessing a structured approach to taxation,” she stated.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made tax reform a priority, and he put the right man in charge: the Tax Boss.”

Under Adedeji’s leadership, the FIRS has implemented crucial reforms, including automating tax return processing and digitising compliance procedures.

“FIRS has automated over 80 percent of returns processing and integrated smarter modules into the TaxProMax system,” Atoyebi noted, highlighting the shift toward a seamless tax payment system.

The four bills—Nigeria Revenue Service Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Taxation (Consolidation) Bill, and the Joint Tax Board Bill—were developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including state governments and tax experts. Public hearings allowed for critical revisions, including the decision to maintain the current Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate rather than introduce hikes.

The reforms are expected to bridge gaps in tax collection, foster economic expansion, and improve Nigeria’s revenue generation without overburdening citizens.

“This is about more than taxation; it’s about national progress,” Atoyebi remarked. “We are not waiting for change; we are making it happen.”

With the Senate set to debate the bills in April, all eyes are now on the final stage: presidential assent.

Analysts believe that once signed into law, these reforms will reshape Nigeria’s economic landscape, enhancing efficiency and compliance.

Atoyebi emphasised that while passing the bills is a crucial milestone, their implementation will be key.

“Dr. Zacch Adedeji has not only championed these reforms but has owned the process with clarity, purpose, and results. If properly executed, this will strengthen the system for everyone—government and taxpayers alike.”

As Nigeria is poised for a tax revolution, stakeholders remain hopeful that these reforms will lay a solid foundation for economic stability and growth.