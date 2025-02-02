Yemi Alade names the song that inspired her to sing in different languages

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has revealed the inspiration behind her decision to start singing in different languages.

The singer made the revelation in an interview with CNN ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

She explained that the international recognition her hit song ‘Johnny’ gained, including in Paris, made her start singing in different languages.

“Paris is one of the cities that opened its borders to my music, and I fell in love with French even more,” she said.

She added that her desire to “communicate” to her diverse audience was also a factor in her decision to embrace singing in different languages.

“I wanted to communicate, so I decided to make versions of my songs in other languages. That’s how the love story with languages started,” she explained.

Regarding her 2025 Grammy nomination, Yemi Alade said the recognition feels like a “miracle in my life.”

She explained further that there was a time she doubted she would ever be nominated for the award, saying she “thought this moment might never come.”

Therefore, she used her story to motivate people, urging them to believe in what they were doing and resist the world's pressure not to.

“Being nominated for Grammy feels so surreal. It’s a good time to be alive,” she said.

“I almost thought this moment might never come. I felt seen, and it reassured me that anybody out there could become anything. You just have to believe and not stop even if the world wants you to.”

Yemi Alade was nominated in the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category for her song ‘Tomorrow,’ marking her first Grammy nomination.

At the 67th Academy Grammy Awards ceremony, 94 awards will be presented, recognising music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.