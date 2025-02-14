Valentine Special : I loved Bella from the start - BBNaija’s Sheggz

Today, we’re focusing on a journey that millions have watched unfold on live TV and bloom over the years in spite of the odds set against them.

For Big Brother Naija stars Sheggz and Bella, love has always been at the centre of their relationship, even before they knew it.

As Valentine’s Day approached, I sat down with the couple to discuss romance, commitment, and the pivotal moment when Sheggz knew that Bella was ‘the one’ and vice versa.

The happy pair graced our set on a bustling Thursday afternoon in Lagos, effortlessly turning heads with their perfectly coordinated looks.

Bella stunned in a sleek black blazer, while Big Sheggz offset her elegance with a dazzling white one—like the yin to her yang, so to speak. Even their footwear seemed to be in sync, subtly complementing each other, as if every detail of their presence was a reflection of their undeniable connection.

From the moment they met in the BBNaija house in 2022, they were drawn to each other, even though they were off to a somewhat rocky start, but which couple isn’t?

“I personally feel like you grow into it,” he said curtly when asked about that 'moment.’

According to Sheggz, his realisation that Bella was the woman he wanted to spend forever with didn’t come immediately—it was built over time through shared experiences, deep conversations, and unwavering support for each other.

The couple admitted that their love story wasn’t always smooth sailing, but what solidified their bond was their commitment to working through challenges together.

His voice carried conviction and warmth as he reflected on their journey together: “I feel like people always want to give the right answer but you grow into it. I loved her anyway right from the start but I feel like you know that regardless of whether it's good or bad, I'd rather this person be right for me as well.”

With a heartfelt gaze toward Bella, Sheggz spoke with the certainty of a man who had found his forever. Sitting across from them, I could tell that both Bella and Sheggz had grown from the unrefined ‘Shella’ ship that was the topic of major controversial takes among viewers of BBNaija.

Back then, the world watched them at the bumpy start of their relationship, bickering and hurling demeaning language at one another, threatening to call things off and then notoriously moving to salvage things. Many viewers disapproved of their ship, calling it toxic and unhealthy.

Now, Sheggz speaks from the point of growth and understanding of the importance of a supportive partner like Bella.

“Life isn't easy so if you have a partner that's with you 24/7, for better or worse, I feel like that's what is important,” he said to me with a small smile.

Bella’s smile and occasional subtle glances at her man were not lost on this writer. Facing her, I asked the same question about the moment she knew he was her person.

“I always knew that this was my person,” she admitted without second guessing.

She continued, “My answer is the same as his, knowing that we've been through so much together. We've handled all the things thrown at us and we made it work.”