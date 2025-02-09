They are threatening to kill my children to silence me - Kanye West cries out

American rapper Kanye West has raised an alarm that some people are trying to kill his children to silence him.

The controversial rapper and businessman, who has been very vocal on social media in the past few days, suggested his recent comments may have ruffled some feathers, hence the ploy to use the threat against his children to silence him.

Kanye has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In an X post where he cried out over the threat he’s been receiving against his children, Kanye said a “random number” texted his wife, Bianca Censori, and said they knew where his kid lived.

He wrote, “They killed Michael Jordan’s dad on Father’s Day. They killed my mom after graduation.

“Some random number texted my wife saying they knew where my daughter lived. So for my last 24 hours of expressing my truth, people are threatening to kill my children to silence me.”

It is still unknown which of Kanye’s recent remarks drew the ire of the people who threatened the rapper.

However, in one of his recent public remarks, Kanye West appealed to US President Donald Trump to release imprisoned music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling him his brother.

Also using X, Kanye wrote, “@realDonaldTrump, please free my brother Puff,” before revealing plans for his Yeezy clothing collaboration with Diddy’s Sean John brand.

“I’m selling a Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up. We splitting the profits 50/50,” Kanye announced.

Diddy has since acknowledged Kanye’s show of support through his Instagram account, which is believed to be managed by his family.