RIP great one - Charly Boy pays tribute to late Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, has paid tribute to the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a revered Yoruba leader and nationalist who passed away at the age of 96.

Taking to Instagram on February 20, 2025, Charly Boy shared a quote from the late statesman, highlighting his foresight and commitment to Nigeria’s future.

QUOTE OF THE DAY, 'If Nigerians vote for Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election, NIGERIANS WILL SUFFER. At 94, I may not be alive. While you suffer from the wrong choice of voting for Tinubu, I'll be resting peacefully in my grave' ~ Pa Ayo Adebanjo (1928-2025), a foremost nationalist and politician. NB: What an old man sees sitting down, a young man cannot see standing up.RIP GREAT ONE !!!

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was a prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and died on Friday February 14, 2025. He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement, disclosing that he passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

The statement read, “With a heart full of gratitude for a selfless life spent in the service of God, the nation and humanity, we announce the passing on of our beloved patriarch, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo. He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025 at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96."

“The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94 year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren."

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.