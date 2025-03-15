Nurse suspect tells court particular injection Mohbad negatively reacted to

Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who treated the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has appeared before the Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, to give her account of the singer’s last moments.

In her account, Ogedengbe gave the Coroner’s Court the list and sequence of medications she administered to Mohbad when she arrived to treat him.

She explained that Ayobami Sodaiq (Spending) contacted her on September 12, 2023, to treat Mohbad at his Lekki residence.

On arrival at the residence around 2:30 pm, she noticed Mohbad had a swollen cut on his right hand, prompting her to administer a tetanus shot to his upper arm.

Taking into consideration Mohbad’s history of ulcers, she proceeded to administer paracetamol to him, choosing it over diclofenac. She injected the singer with a diluted 4ml dose, followed by a slow 10ml ceftriaxone injection for infection.

Ogedengbe pointed out that after administering the ceftriaxone, Mohbad reacted negatively as he started vomiting and developed goosebumps.

The nurse said she alerted his wife, Omowunmi, who reassured her that the singer’s reaction was not unusual as it is his typical response to injections. She added that Omowunmi then took Mohbad to the bathroom and poured water on his head.

Seeing how severe Mohbad’s negative reaction to the injection was getting, Ogedengbe and Sodiq rushed to a pharmacy to get medication but faced delays.

When they eventually returned, they found Mohbad outside his house, being prepared to be taken to the hospital. However, because there was no available vehicle to convey him and as a result of traffic congestion, he was taken to the hospital on a motorcycle, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Narrating what transpired at the hospital, Ogedengbe said that medical personnel hesitated to treat him, thereby causing confusion. Upon being declared dead, his body was returned home at 8 pm. Ogedengbe and others then visited the police station for a death certificate.

Amid all these, the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) has announced that Ogedengbe and Sodiq will be prosecuted for reckless and negligent acts.