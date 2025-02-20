Nollywood veteran Dele Odule debunks death rumours

Renowned Nollywood actor Dele Odule has spoken out to refute false reports circulating about his death.

Taking to Instagram on February 19, 2025, the veteran actor posted a video reassuring his fans and the public that he is alive and well, expressing disappointment over the spread of such malicious misinformation.

I just want to debunk a rumour that has been going around these past few days. A false report about myself dying has been going around and I'm here to debunk that. I'm alive and well and I don't know why someone somewhere would wish me dead. This is barbaric and terrible.

Frustrated, the actor also recalled a previous instance where fake news about him had surfaced, claiming he was arrested for a crime.

It's the same way a false report was spread about me, showing a picture of a black Maria, claiming that I was sentenced to ten years for a crime. This is not good! Are you people alright? Don't try me and if you dare me, it's God you're fighting. I've said my own.

Expressing his love for his fans and supporters, the 63-year-old concluded, "And to my fans who genuinely love me, I say thank you and I love you.Thank you for your care about my wellbeing."

His video raked supportive comments from his followers:

Social media needs to be regulated in Nigeria. Things are really getting out of hands.

May you live long in good health Sir.. But we all need a tutorial on this bible incantation Sir

Nothing dey happen baba mi