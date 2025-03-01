Never press money when you can scope - Daddy Freeze backs Burna Boy in sex-for-Lambo saga

Outspoken Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has backed Afrobeats singer and Grammy award winner Burna Boy amid the ongoing Lamborghini saga involving popular socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Sophia had, in an audio leaked on February 27, accused Burna of sleeping with her with the promise of buying her a Lamborghini but refusing to after the fact.

So far, Burna’s only response to the allegation is a video he posted on social media where he dropped a freestyle, singing, “If you are not getting me, forget about it. I no buy Lambo; is that why you are shouting? Dem dey. Where dem dey?”

Daddy Freeze has now delivered his take on the ongoing saga in a video he shared on social media, which he captioned, “Lambo Lamba. Burna did well. Never press money when you can scope. The government needs to step in and stop this sex-for-Lambo-style drama.”

In the video, he praised Burna for smartly playing Sophia to get what he wanted. However, he questioned why men would rather offer monetary and material benefits to women just to get down with them instead of talking to them.

Addressing women, Daddy Freeze advised them to stop selling their bodies in exchange for a Lamborghini.

He, therefore, urged the government to take a look at the trend of women believing it is okay to get a car or a house in exchange for sleeping with a man.

He said, “Women, please stop selling your body for a Lamborghini. And please, men, una no get action? Una no fit talk to women? Which one is Lamborghini?”