Jimmy Odukoya says God instructed him to keep his dreadlocks

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and now the lead pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has recently opened up about a divine directive he received regarding his appearance.

In a recent sermon, Odukoya shared that before taking up pastoral responsibilities at the church, he sought spiritual guidance about his hairstyle, particularly his dreadlocks. This came after his sister voiced her worries about how the public might respond to his unconventional look as a preacher. “Before I came back, one of the things I asked the Lord was whether or not I should cut my hair. And the Lord told me not to cut my hair,” he revealed. He went on to say that after God had spoken to him, he encouraged his sister to also seek divine confirmation. “I knew what God had said to me, so I told my sister to go pray and that God will speak to her. She goes back and told me I wasn’t supposed to cut my hair, to which I replied, ‘I know, because God already told me.'”

Pastor Jimmy also recounted a powerful story involving a woman who traveled from Zimbabwe to Nigeria just to attend service at his church. “A couple of weeks ago, someone had come to see me from Zimbabwe just to come to church. I said Please bring the lady in and she began to tell me her story,” he said. “She says, ‘People think I’m crazy. I told everybody I was coming to Nigeria for the next three to four weeks. I’m just coming to church. “She says, ‘It was 2016, I was in New York, it was Thanksgiving and I had a vision, it felt so real. In this vision, I see you with your hair, and you’re speaking to me,, and I have been dealing with some things in my life. “There was this dog on my shoulder. I knew the dog represented the weight I was carrying and you had this long sword. You began speaking to me, and it looked like thunder and lightning was coming out of the sword, and it burnt the dog into ashes. And you began to declare over me and gave certain instructions. ’ “She said, ‘Fast forward 2025, after that vision I went through a tough break-up, I lost everything in a divorce. My ex took the house.’ She said, ‘Everything I worked for… It was a tough time. To compound issues, my mom got sick and I watched her die in my arms.”